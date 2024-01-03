DS LOGO

In the 4th Infantry Division, soldiers are cooking up homebrew data tools

And the commanding general is running courses to help others build more.

  • Lauren C. Williams

Budget standoff delays Army’s artillery-targeting upgrade

New system will replace spreadsheets and PowerPoint to generate options at “machine speed.”

  • Lauren C. Williams

The Army wants smaller command posts. But first it needs great software

What’s missing is the ability to rapidly configure existing gear and networks to a given mission and environment.

  • Lauren C. Williams

The Army’s network is changing. But it still ‘needs work’

The service’s modernization chief said future war will be a conflict of systems where command and control will be central.

  • Lauren C. Williams

Russia is jamming US precision weapons in Ukraine, US general says

General also highlighted Russia’s “very adaptive” forces.

  • Sam Skove

Looking for tech talent? Broaden your search, IC chief says

The nation’s 18 intelligence agencies should look beyond the nation’s capital if they want to get and keep the best cyber workers, said Adele Merritt.

  • Lauren C. Williams

Use more drones, US tells allies, partners

Especially at sea, and especially in the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon’s top regional official said.

  • Lauren C. Williams

Anduril unveils jet-powered interceptor designed to down enemy drones, missiles

The company says the U.S. government has operationally tested the weapon.

  • Marcus Weisgerber

A key Pentagon data link can now talk to satellites—but not in the USA

A Link 16-to-space demonstration abroad went well. Could FAA approval for domestic tests be next?

  • Audrey Decker

US Navy: ‘Non-kinetic effects’ will likely decide the next war

The service’s new cyber strategy lays out lines of effort for a new era of warfare.

  • Lauren C. Williams

US, Indonesia expand defense cooperation, starting with cyber and space

It’s part of a larger effort across the region where cyber vulnerabilities are “a real point of concern,” a defense official said.

  • Lauren C. Williams

India plans to make armored vehicles with US help, officials say

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the deal during a bilateral meeting with State Secretary Antony Blinken and Indian ministers of defense and external affairs.

  • Lauren C. Williams

White House’s plan to stop ransomware: block payments

The international effort involves sharing Treasury Department data with partner nations.

  • Lauren C. Williams

US Army’s Pacific corps will invite more allies to join groundbreaking comms platform

Mission partner environment, which debuted with Australia, will be extended to other exercise partners in the coming year.

  • Lauren C. Williams

Russian cruise missiles have US Air Force scouting for thousands of acres of land

Six over-the-horizon radar sites are envisioned in the United States and Canada, say officials with prospective bidder Raytheon.

  • Audrey Decker

Honeywell shows off augmented-reality headset for tank crews

The goggles are meant to give soldiers in specially-equipped armored vehicles a clear view of the outside.

  • Lauren C. Williams

Army’s hyperconnected visions depend on new approaches to software, networks

Empowering A-teams and Pacific allies requires overcoming barriers to secure access to data.

  • Patrick Tucker

Army orders loitering munition for testing as soldier-borne tank-killer

Service will send Switchblade 600s to U.S. units for evaluation.

  • Sam Skove

How the war in Ukraine is reshaping US Army modernization

The rapid evolution of electronic warfare and drone tactics have the service tweaking its acquisition plans.

  • Lauren C. Williams
The CIA’s data-challenged AI imperative

Mastering the technology is key to being able to “disrupt those entities that do not,” said an agency cyber policy official.

  • Lauren C. Williams

How the Pentagon’s big tech bets could suffer from a continuing resolution

Anything that needs new money to start or scale could see delays—including the Air Force’s quest to develop robot wingmen.

  • Lauren C. Williams